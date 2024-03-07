Owned by Alex and Sascha Docwra, who also run a sheep farm near Drefach Felindre, the new shop opened on February 28. "Our opening day coincided with the farmers protest at the Senedd and we highlighted the fact that the Welsh Govt’s SFS scheme has ripples beyond direct farming to industries such as the wool crafting industry which is worth over 100million in the UK," said the duo.

The store exclusively sells Welsh wools and Welsh-crafted woollen goods, supporting more than 40 local producers.

Some of the products on offer (Image: Welsh Wool Shop)

"We carry yarns from lace weight to chunky and everything in between with natural colours and in beautiful hand dyed colours too.

"You will also find a large range of Welsh blankets from local mills, quality real wool knitwear and a range of woollen gifts."

The owners emphasise the importance of local industry to the area, hoping to revive traditional wool working skills by supporting local sheep farmers, mills, dyers and crafters.

Regular crafting demonstrations, including spinning and weaving, will be held in-store by Sascha Docwra.

The move to the larger premises enables The Welsh Wool Shop to now offer workshops teaching skills such as spinning, weaving, felting, knitting and crochet with real Welsh wool.

The new workshop area is also available for hire for individuals wishing to host their own groups in Newcastle Emlyn.

The popular shop has been dubbed a real asset to the town.

The Welsh Wool Shop is located at no3 Royal Oak Mews, Market Square, Newcastle Emlyn.