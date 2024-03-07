Located near to the Sainsbury's on Crindau Gateway in Albany Street, NP20 5NJ, the store will be throwing open its doors to customers from 8am this morning.

The budget supermarket, regularly voted as one of the cheapest supermarkets in the UK has moved into the site previously home to the R.J. Mason Transport Yard.

This branch is the company's third in Newport, joining sites on Spytty Road and Shaftsbury Street.

Creating 40 jobs within the city by recruiting people in the community to join their team of colleagues, the company's newest branch will be run by store manager Mark James.

The first 30 customers to come through the doors this morning will be given a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables by Team GB star and bronze medallist Sarah Jones, a Welsh international field hockey player.

She will be on-hand to celebrate the store opening and cut the all-important ribbon when the doors officially open at 8am.

Mr James previously told the Argus: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Newport. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sarah Jones join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Ms Jones had shared: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

A big selling point for Aldi is its unique Specialbuys, which will be available in the middle aisle every Thursday, including today, and Saturday, offering a wide range of products.

The store will be stocking Welsh meat products, Aldi's 'Specially Selected' range of alcoholic drinks, fresh fruit and vegetables and a dedicated 'Food to Go' section at the entrance.

Weekly offers will also regularly be available, so keep your eyes peeled in the aisles.

The store is also calling local charities and food banks in Newport to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Registered charities will then be able to collect extra food and perishable products seven days a week - any charity that would like to register should email aldi@neighbourly.com

Aldi on Albany Street is open Monday – Saturday from 8am to 10pm and from 10am-4pm on Sundays.