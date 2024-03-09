As spring arrives and with Mother's Day being this Sunday, we thought it would be a great chance to take a look at some of the best places to have brunch or afternoon tea across Gwent.

Here are the top five picks according to reviews on Trip Advisor.

1) The Queen Inn

The Queen Inn, Cwmbran (Image: Google)418 reviews, four and a half stars

Upper Cwmbran Road, Cwmbran NP44 5AX Wales

This award-winning vegan pub offers great food suitable for a range of dietary requirements. Many customers are regular returners, with some deeming the food and range of real ales and drinks "exceptional", which is only bettered by its dog-friendly nature and welcoming staff. A small country pub on the outskirts of Cwmbran, it also offers beautiful views and plenty of places for walks along the nearby stream.

2) The Angel Hotel

The Angel Hotel, Abergavenny (Image: Google)590 reviews, four and a half stars

15 Cross Street The Angel Hotel, Abergavenny NP7 5EN Wales

Boasting an outstanding four and a half star rating for its afternoon tea alone, the Angel Hotel is the perfect spot for a very British meal. People have called this the place to "get spoiled" when it comes to afternoon tea. Many have also praised the staff for their warm and attentive natures, and large selection of food options. The majority of customers say they will return.

3) Cwtch Café

Cwtch Café, Abergavenny (Image: Google)660 reviews, four and a half stars

58 Cross Street, Abergavenny NP7 5EU Wales

One of two little cafes on the list, Cwtch Café is a "charming little place" with what customers have called "a beautiful selection of appetizing treats" just perfect for a little break from shopping on the high street or having a coffee with a friend. Customers are invited to relax in the unique huts outside, where you can enjoy the beautiful views, even on colder days as leather seats and heating is included.

4) The Little Crown Inn & Restaurant

The Little Crown Inn & Restaurant, Pontypool (Image: Google)470 reviews, four and a half stars

Elled Road Wainfelin, Pontypool NP4 6DR Wales

Popular for its Sunday roasts and ability to cater to almost any dietary requirement, this little restaurant also does "delicious" brunches, and seems to be very well-known as a perfect place to stop and visit if you are holidaying in the area. Lots of customers have sung the praises of the staff and food, particularly if its a wedding or some sort of party or special occasion - this seems to be the number one choice.

5) The Coffee Pot

The Coffee Pot, Abergavenny (Image: Google)

118 reviews, five stars

12 Nevill Street, Abergavenny NP7 5AD Wales

The other real café on the list, this has been deemed "a great spot" by reviewers, neatly tucked away just off the main street, it is a perfect place to stop off for a bite to eat while out shopping with friends and family. Boasting the only perfect rating on the list, it caters for a range of diets, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free. It has been dubbed "one of the best cafes in town" by one customer, with many saying they will be quick to return to try their great selection of cakes and light lunch or brunch options.

Did we miss out your favourite brunch spot in Gwent? Let us know in the comments!