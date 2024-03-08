SINEAD SANDELL, 35, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport must pay £476.84 in costs and compensation after she pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods – bank cards – on May 18, 2023.

RACHEL HILL, 35, of Commercial Street, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted a public order offence on January 20.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120 and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

TERRANCE TRINDER, 55, of Farlow Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 83 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Llywelyn Road, Southville on November 5, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STUART PRICE, 48, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for after he admitted drug driving on Tregwylim Road, Rogerstone, Newport with a cocaine derivative in his blood on May 13, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TIMOTHY O'SULLIVAN, 43, of Pontlottyn Road, Fochriw, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing goods worth £124.30 from Aldi at Gallagher Retail Park on January 25.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH PRICE, 34, of Tan-Y-Llan Terrace, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order on January 24.

JONATHAN CARTWRIGHT, 35, of Commercial Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a window on September 29, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

RADOSLAW LECH, 33, of Ladyhill Court, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on February 2.

He was fined £392 and must pay a £157 surcharge and £85 costs.

TRACEY TOLLEY, 41, of Dunstable Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Corporation Road on July 28, 2023.

REBECCA JAYNE ROBERTS-LLOYD, 51, of Foundry Cottages, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol on August 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KATHRYN ANN WILLIAMS, 43, of Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale must pay £329 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road on August 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JENNIFER CAROL WILLIAMS, 74, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £176 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on August 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICOLA PITMAN, 55, of Meadowland Close, Caerphilly must pay £473 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on Newport Road, Trethomas on July 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH WYSOME, 37, of Brynglas Drive, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool on August 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HELEN ERASMUS, 60, of Cae Pant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bassaleg Road, Newport on August 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN CHALONER, 65, of Chepstow Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on August 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTIN JIRIK, 52, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Eton Road on July 28, 2023.

GANEA MARIUS-FLORINEL, 36, of Highfield Close, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road, Ebbw Vale on August 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.