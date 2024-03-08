The event, celebrating its 15th anniversary, involves children making daily active journeys to school.

The challenge, delivered by charity Sustrans and sponsored by Schwalbe Tyres UK and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council aims to improve local air quality while fostering learning about active travel's benefits.

Siani Colley-Nester, Sustrans Cymru curriculum and communications co-ordinator, said: "Millions of pupils have risen to the challenge and embraced active travel throughout these past 15 years of Sustrans’ Big Walk and Wheel."

She noted that besides the fun factor, pupils and families appreciate the money saved, improved congestion, and enhanced environment around their schools.

Since data collection began in 2011, pupils have covered 23.9 million miles on active school runs, an equivalent of around 200 trips to the moon.

This translates to savings of 12,700 tonnes of CO2 from 31.7 million car journeys.

Xavier Brice, CEO at Sustrans, said: "For 15 years, millions of pupils across the UK have enjoyed taking part in the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, establishing healthy habits for their future."

The challenge, including prizes and resources, is open to all primary and secondary schools in the UK.