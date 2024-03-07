Gwent Police received a report of a collision on Cardiff Road, Newport, around midday, March 5.

Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

The collision involved a van and a 63-year-old pedestrian, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 43-year-old man from the Clevedon area in Somerset was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury while driving without due care.

The man has since been released under investigation, say police.

