The latest store from the luxury British chocolatier opens in two weeks’ time, on Thursday, March 21.

It will be home to a Velvetiser Café, serving drinking chocolate and other hot drinks.

Customers will be able to select from thousands of combinations to personalise their drinks, including 18 flavours served hot, over ice, or as a Choc Shake, with dairy milk or a plant-based alternative.

There will also be a variety of toppings to choose from.

The concept store will be home to a Velvetiser Cafe (Image: Supplied)

The Hotel Chocolat team also promises to help customers find their chocolate “Love Match” based on their preferred flavour profiles - whether smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours, or something tipsy which packs a punch.

The 4,380 sq ft unit will seat 50 guests.

Hotel Chocolat’s omnichannel director Frankie Haynes said: “After opening nine stores last year in 2023, we’re continuing to drive forward in making retail park experiences that much more enjoyable with the opening of our latest Hotel Chocolat store at Newport Retail Park opening this March.

“Whether our customers are after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, this new concept store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.

“Physical stores are extremely attractive and the beauty of being out-of-town is that we have good accessibility and parking so people can visit with ease.

“This latest opening is part of our plans to launch many more stores across the country in the next three to five years.”

For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise and delight moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20 per cent off the Velvetiser Cafe for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s member club, which is free to join.

To find your nearest Hotel Chocolat store and to find our store opening times, visit www.hotelchocolat.com/uk/chocolate-shops or click here.