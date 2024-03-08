In total, seven signs were illegally cut down in Llangadog, Carmarthenshire, stirring safety concerns due to the potential for increased traffic accidents.

The missing signs include a 20mph sign, national speed limit sign, national speed limit repeater sign, double bend first to left and junction ahead signs.

Shadow transport minister, Natasha Asghar MS, said: "No matter how the Labour Government try to spin it, people will never accept the barmy 20mph speed limit project."

Ms Asghar said she did not condone vandalism but the incidents make it clear that the public has rejected the 20mph limit.

Investigations are ongoing, with Carmarthenshire County Council and Dyfed-Powys Police urging residents to report any useful information.