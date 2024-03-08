At 15, Gabrielle was diagnosed with juvenile dermatomyositis and arthritis, putting her dream of becoming a marine biologist in limbo.

"I didn't know where to go from there," Gabrielle, now 17, recalled.

She sought advice from the school careers adviser, Dave Phillips.

They explored careers that would not compromise her health, leading them to physiotherapy.

She enrolled in an applied sciences college course but didn't settle in.

Dave directed her to the Job Growth Wales Plus program and local training provider, Aspirations, where Gabrielle has happily settled into her healthcare course.

"Dave was there for me. He helped me to realise I was capable.

"He showed me what my next steps would be and the support was amazing.

"I’d have been clueless without him," Gabrielle said.

With her newfound confidence, she now echoes the importance of seeking career advice and support.

"Gabrielle concluded, "Once you’ve got that, you’ll never look back."

Dave added: "I’d like to encourage any young person looking for support with their next steps to speak to their school careers adviser or get in touch with us at Careers Wales."