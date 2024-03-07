Katie Bromley carried out the shocking assault on stranger Ryleigh Parfitt at Vibez on Cambrian Road in Newport during the early hours of the morning.

Sarah Iles, prosecuting, said the defendant had laughed and goaded her after headbutting her twice.

The trouble started after Miss Parfitt’s friend Millie Parry Jones had accidentally stumbled back into Bromley on the dancefloor who then pushed her.

The two decided to leave the dancefloor and go to another level at the nightclub.

But their paths crossed again and Bromley was pointed out to Ms Parfitt by her friend.

Katie Bromley

“The defendant, said to them. ‘What the f*** are you looking at?’” the prosecutor told Cardiff Crown Court.

“She then took hold of the victim’s head, drew back her own head and headbutted her to the face.

“Ms Parfitt felt immediate pain.

“She headbutted her again and the victim described it as being like a hammer hitting her.

“The defendant was trying to look at Ms Parfitt and was laughing and goading her.”

The victim was taken to Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital by a police officer and lost consciousness enroute.

After waiting for several hours to be seen, she was treated for her fractured nose and tender jaw.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Parfitt said: “This attack was completely uncalled for and it came out of the blue.

“My confidence has been knocked massively.

“I suffer from flashbacks and it has caused me severe anxiety.

“I was worried that I wouldn’t look the same again.

“I was also petrified of seeing the defendant again in the local area.”

Bromley, 41, of Greenland Road, Trevethin, Pontypool pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She has one previous conviction for violence for battery dating back to 2009.

Her barrister Georgina Buckely said: “Her principal mitigation is her early guilty plea which was entered at the very first opportunity at the magistrates’ court.

“She is remorseful. It was a very quick, a very short-lived assault which was spontaneous.

“This was out of character for this defendant.

“She accepts she was highly intoxicated.”

Judge Paul Hopkins KC told Bromley: “This was deplorable violence.”

He jailed the defendant for 12 months but said he was prepared to suspend the sentence for two years.

Bromley will have to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a three-month curfew between 8pm and 7am.

She must give her victim £500 in compensation and pay £200 costs and a £187 surcharge.