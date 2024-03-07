Building on the exceptional success of her 2023 visit, and for an extended period this time around, the Waverley will give locals and visitors the opportunity to step aboard for a nostalgic trip on the famous steamship from Saturday June 1 to Sunday June 23.

Below are the dates the Waverly departs from South Wales locations including Penarth.

This year marks the 45th anniversary since Waverley first visited the Bristol Channel and South Wales back in 1979, sailing in the wake of the famous White Funnel Fleet of pleasure steamers which operated until the 60s.

Nowadays only Waverley offers pleasure steamer trips to the popular North Devon resort of Ilfracombe, around the Holm Islands and along the Welsh Heritage Coast.

The stunning Waverley is coming back to South Wales (Image: The Waverley)

During the programme of cruises this year, Waverley will offer trips from Penarth and Swansea to the remote Lundy Island.

This time around Waverley has partnered with three heritage railways to offer the "Ultimate Steam Day Out" where passengers can combine a trip on a paddle steamer with the ride behind a steam locomotive – passengers can choose from trips on the Brecon Mountain Railway, Lynton and Barnstaple Railway and the West Somerset Railway.

The Waverley will be departing from the likes of Penarth round Holm Island (Image: Newsquest)

A highlight of this year’s timetable also sees the Waverley return to Tenby where the famous steamship will be offering an evening cruise along the stunning Gower Coast.

On the announcement, Waverley’s general manager, Paul Semple, said: “I am delighted to announce that Waverley will be returning to the Bristol Channel for a longer period this summer given the level of demand we saw last year with a more extensive selection of cruises on offer.

“Waverley offers a truly unique experience and I know many will be excited to review our 2024 sailing programme which has just been published.”

The iconic funnels of the Waverley will once again been seen in South Wales (Image: Newsquest)

When is the last seagoing paddle steamer the Waverly in South Wales?

The nearest location to jump onboard the Waverly for Barry, Newport and Penarth is Penarth where the ship will depart at the start of June.

The Waverley will be at Penarth Pier on June 1, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

It also departs from Clevedon, Minehead, Ilfracombe, Porthcawl and Swansea.

To launch her sailings on the Bristol Channel there are several special offers to take advantage of with Kids For £1 and the popular “Seniors Bring a Friend FREE” offer on selected cruises, and NHS workers can claim a 15 per cent discount when booking in advance at waverleyexcursions.co.uk.