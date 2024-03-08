Rhys Alford, 22, was arrested after officers raided an address in Ennerdale Court, Newport when he was linked him to another drug trafficker called Macsen Salvato-Smith.

Salvato-Smith, 20, was sent to a young offender institution for 21 months in February.

Alford’s case is connected to another drug dealer called Jake Field, 23, who has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Alford and Salvato-Smith were caught at Field’s home in Ennerdale Court last December.

James Evans, prosecuting Alford, told Cardiff Crown Court he had sent text bombs to prospective customers advertising drugs for sale.

He said: “Large quantities of cannabis, money and paraphernalia were found at the address.

“Evidence was found on this defendant’s mobile phone.

“There were messages consistent with the supply of cannabis.”

Alford pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

He has spent three months in prison after being remanded in custody following his arrest.

Gareth Williams said his client had just one previous conviction for drug driving for which he was fined and banned.

His barrister told the court: “He lost his driving licence and he lost his job.

“The defendant was coasting and drifting, he was of no fixed abode and was just existing.”

Alford, he added, wanted to turn his life around and “be a proper father” to his child.

“He tells me he will never, ever be back to court again,” Mr Williams said.

“There’s a good prospect of his rehabilitation.”

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told the defendant: “You had some understanding and awareness of the scale of this operation.

“You were actively involved in the advertising of drugs.”

She added: “You took the choice to become involved in the sale of cannabis.

“You did so for financial gain.

“But you have shown remorse and regret.”

Alford, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for eight months but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

The defendant must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Recorder Hillier said to him she hoped he would learn from his “short, sharp shock” in prison and stay out of trouble.

Co-defendant Field is due to be sentenced next month and he was remanded in custody.