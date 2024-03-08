The push for more women in such industries is being spearheaded by female leaders within the college, ahead of this year's International Women’s Day, March 8.

Sarah Jones, head of the school of construction at Newport, and Kerry Hooper, head of school of engineering at Crosskeys, are influential figures in their respective fields, which are usually male dominated.

Ms Jones said: "I’m so proud to be bringing an Advanced Women in Construction course to our learners this academic year.

"Enabling students to build on skills learnt in the initial sessions, I hope it will result in a marked uplift in female construction workers in South Wales."

Similarly motivated, Kerry Hooper aims to bring more women to the engineering industry.

Her role at Coleg Gwent was sparked by a UK-wide call in 2019 for more women to consider engineering.

She said: "Women can bring different qualities and perspectives to an organisation, especially in a male dominated environment.

"The more diverse our workforce is, the more access we have to varied opinions, skills, knowledge and experiences.

"Plus, it’s very difficult it is to aspire to be something that isn’t represented around you — so I’m dedicated to changing that!"

To further support girls in education, Coleg Gwent will host a March 8 event for local schoolgirls.

Various influential women from different industries will inspire the girls and pique their interest in subjects that are traditionally male-dominated.

Nkechi Allen-Dawson, diversity, inclusion and wellbeing manager at Coleg Gwent said: "We are striving to consistently foster an inclusive culture, where we model and encourage inclusive behaviours, such as listening, empathising, respecting, and collaborating."

Ms Allen-Dawson continued: "As part of Coleg Gwent’s new Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion strategy, by 2026 we intend to bring a natural consideration of diversity and inclusion in everything we do at all levels of the college.

"As an educational establishment, and as leaders in our sector, we need to lead by example — demonstrating true diversity of thought and action."