An eminent figure in policing, Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth views International Women’s day as a pivotal time to commemorate women's significant contributions to history.

Ms Blyth said: "I'm a female senior leader in policing but I'm also a mum.

"I'm a grandma.

"I'm a sister.

"We are half the population and yet we know that our experiences, or the things that we've achieved, haven't always been recognised.

"International Women’s Day is an important day to take stock."

Ms Blyth, a veteran with 32 years of professional experience spanning probation, youth justice, and prisons, stresses the need to consider progress from an international perspective.

She said: "We are making real strides and I've seen massive changes in the role of women in our society and in the public sector.

"However, this isn’t the case in other parts of the world.

"Therefore, we must consider from an international perspective."

Highlighting her experience in flexible work patterns accommodating caring responsibilities, she enthused, "The shift in flexibility has seen more women coming into the workplace in all sorts of frontline roles and in senior leadership roles."

Addressing the often understated positive impact of women in policing, she remarked: "Women bring so much positivity to policing which isn’t often highlighted.

"I have seen women across all ranks perform exactly the same roles as men and achieve the same.

"The stereotypes of jobs for men and jobs for women don’t apply anymore."

Yet, she also acknowledged the persisting challenges, pointing to UK crime statistics and advocating a pressing need for societal change.

She will delve more into these vital issues at the ‘Culture in Public Service’ conference held at ICC Wales in Newport on June 20, 2024.

The conference targets key leaders across public service organisations.

More information is available on the University of South Wales website.