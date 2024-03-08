Empire Fighting Chance, a youth charity, works alongside schools in Cwmbran and Pontypool and also supports Torfaen's young carers, helping them manage stress whilst balancing school and caring responsibilities.

The charity's coaches deliver training sessions as an alternative to the curriculum to some children that mixes non-contact boxing with mentoring and psychological education.

This blend allows the coaches to address appropriate behaviours and discuss children's issues that they could be experiencing, allowing the chance to relax and open up.

Head of Empire Fighting Chance, Luke Jones, voiced the benefits.

He said: "The children we work with often struggle with traditional classroom learning for a range of different reasons.

"We can engage them with the boxing, get them moving about and having fun, and this allows them to relax and open up to us about the issues that are affecting them."

He added that children who frequently missed school were less likely to skip their sessions.

He said: "We have found that children who may have a history of missing school very rarely miss our sessions, and teachers report back that they are seeing noticeable improvements in behaviour and school work too."

Since 2022, the charity has been supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s community fund, and have assisted around 100 children.

Jeff Cuthbert, the Police and Crime Commissioner, recognised the value of the project.

He said: "We know that children who miss school regularly are vulnerable to becoming involved with crime and antisocial behaviour.

"Projects such as this are helping to keep children in school while also providing a huge range of benefits in terms of physical and mental wellbeing.

"The coaches at Empire Fighting Chance are reinforcing good behaviours and positive thinking which, I hope, will contribute to these young people having a happy and healthy future."