The major supermarket has explained to the public exactly how to store the kitchen staple correctly.

As households across the UK will know all too well, the family favourite can go stale in just a few days - meaning the cupboard essential often goes to waste.

With the continued cost of living crisis, many Brits simply cannot afford to waste food and are regularly on the lookout for creative ways to save on their food bills.

One way that shoppers can make their cash go further is by ensuring that they're storing the produce they buy correctly.

The national retailer has explained that if stored properly, the humble bread loaf could actually last up to six months, Birmingham Mail reported.

What is the best way to store bread?





The supermarket explained to customers: "Fresh bread can go stale within 2-3 days, while store-bought bread lasts a maximum of one week, making it difficult to use up in time.

"If you've come home from one of our stores – or just had a grocery shop delivered – and have a loaf or two of sliced bread you'd like to save for a rainy day, put them straight in the freezer in the packaging they came in.

The retail giant continued: "Once you've sourced freezer space for your bread, you can keep it there for up to 1 month if it's wrapped in a single layer. If you've done the double wrap, the bread will keep for as long as 6 months.

"Don't underestimate the power of your humble bread bin (or bread box)."

Brits who love a bread bin will also be pleased to here that the supermarket recommends it as a method to help preserve their bread.

Tesco commented: "A large bread bin helps to balance humidity with just the right amount of air circulation, preventing your bread from drying out without making it damp.

"As tempting as it is to store everything in your bread bin, it's best to avoid over-stuffing it, as that prevents proper air circulation."

The experts at the Perfect Loaf also recommend a bread box - especially if you have baked your own.

The team encourages bread lovers to let the box "do its job".

Recommended reading

Other methods can be used to store bread too including plain paper bags and kitchen towels which the experts say "also work very well to keep the bread from drying excessively".

However, the pros also shared a "very important" warning with bread fanatics.

The team shared: "Finally, and this is very important, don't store bread in the refrigerator.

"It might seem counterintuitive since the refrigerator is seen as a food-preserver, but placing your homebaked loaf of bread in the refrigerator will cause it to be stale faster than if it's kept at room temperature".

Read more on their website on their tips for long-term storage.