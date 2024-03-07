Due to hair and other muck blockages, your plughole can encourage the growth of dangerous biofilms.

The expert explained that these house bacteria which can develop into dangerous pathogens - leading to some nasty bugs doing the rounds.

“Plugholes can become full of nasties if you’re not looking after them,” says Eleanor Potter, head of strategic sourcing at Plumbworld.

“Not only can blockages harm your pipes they could be making your family unwell, too.”

Can clogged drains make you sick?





Plughole gunk could result in the growth of dangerous biofilms inside your plumbing, according to research.

Over time, the biofilms can develop into dangerous pathogens which could filter through your home, making you and your family unwell.

A study from the University of East Anglia reported: "Sink and bath drains and plugholes are troubling reservoirs for microbes, many of which are opportunistic pathogens and present threats to house owners.

"Plugholes and drains pose potential health consequences and could promote the spread of diseases."

How do plugholes and drains become blocked?





Blockages in drains and plugholes are caused by a buildup of the following:

fur

hair

sulfates (found in a lot of shampoo, shower gel, and face washes

silicone (in conditioner)

toothpaste

bath oil

physical dirt.

The expert explained that when blockages happen, water tends to be pushed back out, either coming into contact with your skin or with your food.

Eleanor elaborated: “Using things like plughole sieves is a great way of ensuring drains remain clear and free of debris.

“Otherwise, making sure you’re cleaning out your plugholes on a weekly basis should prevent possible harmful bacteria from forming.”