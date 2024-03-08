FOR more than 100 years International Women's Day has been celebrated annually on March 8, and this year the University of South Wales (USW) once again supported the South Wales Argus in celebrating the achievements of Gwent’s Amazing Women.
International Women’s Day (Friday, March 8, 2024) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, with the day also marking a call to action for accelerating women's equality.
The South Wales Argus learned more about the amazing women who inspire inclusion in their fields at the event which took place on Wednesday.
Hosting the event was Argus editor-in-chief, Gavin Thompson, who said: "This event and indeed the celebration of these amazing women does not take away from those who aren't nominated.
"We wanted to shine a light on a small sample of the women that are paving the way in Gwent, knowing there are more out there who are doing incredible work."
Gavin Thompson sat down with women from fields like healthcare, education, crime and social care to discuss where we are today and the changes that still need to be made:
-
Equity lead at Maindee Primary School, Ana Jones
-
Director of human resources at the University of South Wales, Zoe Grainger
-
Assistant director for population health at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Bevleigh Evans
-
Founder of survivor-led organisation Stand Up To Domestic Abuse (SUDTA) and campaigner to end domestic abuse following her personal experience with surviving abuse, Rachel Williams
The women were asked to describe their journeys.
Ana Jones from Maindee Primary School championed the mums of the children at the school, describing the school staff as "really privileged in what we do and we do talk about being like a big family".
Zoe Grainger from the University of South Wales spoke about enhancing women and girls' interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) while also showing women in leadership roles who are role models for future generations.
Bevleigh Evans at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board opened the audience's eyes to how there is still a way to go when it comes to women's health. She highlighted that, for example, the testing of menstrual blood is crucial in testing aspects of a woman's body but has been done for the first time earlier this year.
The audience also heard the raw and powerful story of Rachel Williams, and how she now campaigns to show the grave dangers of non-fatal strangulation.
Gavin Thompson concluded the talk by asking each role model what they will takeaway from today's event.
Ana Jones: "Have hope for the future and work collectively."
Rachel Williams: "Be brave and have no filter."
Zoe Grainger: "There's potential in every single one of us and we have a duty to help each other. Do not pull that ladder up behind you, grab their hand and pull them up."
Bevleigh Evans: "Don't curve ball each other, we are all we've got."
