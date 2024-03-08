Attendees to the event included Tracey Jones, Elaine Ford, Angharad Steed, Rusna Begum, Rema Begum, Ana Jones, Martine Smith, Bevleigh Evans, Michelle Jenkins, Claire Broome, Helen Gordon, Janice Dent, Sarah Jeremiah and Zoe Grainger. (Image: Malgozarta of MKS Photography)

International Women’s Day (Friday, March 8, 2024) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, with the day also marking a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

The South Wales Argus learned more about the amazing women who inspire inclusion in their fields at the event which took place on Wednesday.

Lynsey Hughes introducing the panellists and the host, Gavin Thompson.

Hosting the event was Argus editor-in-chief, Gavin Thompson, who said: "This event and indeed the celebration of these amazing women does not take away from those who aren't nominated.

"We wanted to shine a light on a small sample of the women that are paving the way in Gwent, knowing there are more out there who are doing incredible work."

Gavin Thompson with the panellists (left to right): Bevleigh Evans, Zoe Grainger, Ana Jones and Rachel Williams.

Gavin Thompson sat down with women from fields like healthcare, education, crime and social care to discuss where we are today and the changes that still need to be made:

The women were asked to describe their journeys.

Panellists Bevleigh Evans, Zoe Grainger, Ana Jones and Rachel Williams.

Ana Jones from Maindee Primary School championed the mums of the children at the school, describing the school staff as "really privileged in what we do and we do talk about being like a big family".

Zoe Grainger from the University of South Wales spoke about enhancing women and girls' interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) while also showing women in leadership roles who are role models for future generations.

Important conversations at the mixer for the event. (Image: Malgozarta of MKS Photography)

Bevleigh Evans at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board opened the audience's eyes to how there is still a way to go when it comes to women's health. She highlighted that, for example, the testing of menstrual blood is crucial in testing aspects of a woman's body but has been done for the first time earlier this year.

The audience also heard the raw and powerful story of Rachel Williams, and how she now campaigns to show the grave dangers of non-fatal strangulation.

Gavin Thompson concluded the talk by asking each role model what they will takeaway from today's event.

Gavin Thompson speaking with Bevleigh Evans and Ana Jones. (Image: Malgozarta of MKS Photography)

Ana Jones: "Have hope for the future and work collectively."

Rachel Williams: "Be brave and have no filter."

Zoe Grainger: "There's potential in every single one of us and we have a duty to help each other. Do not pull that ladder up behind you, grab their hand and pull them up."

Bevleigh Evans: "Don't curve ball each other, we are all we've got."

Applause for the panellists, organisers, hosts and attendees of the event. (Image: Malgozarta of MKS Photography)