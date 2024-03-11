A specialist in high-end newborn photography, Cary, who is based in Undy, is delighted to received the award from the Master Photographers’ Association for a photograph taken last year, beating hundreds of other entries from around the world.

The award comes as Cary, founder of Cary Smart Photography, is fast approaching her 10-year anniversary of photographing babies under 14 days old.

Running her business from her purpose-built studio in Undy, where new parents can relax in a home-from-home environment, Cary prides herself on providing top-quality photos and products through individually designed photoshoots.

She has often been called a “baby whisperer” for her skill of being able to soothe even the most unsettled babies.

She said: “It’s an enormous achievement, both professionally and personally.

"When I started up in business more than a decade ago, the standard of the winning photos in these competitions was where I aspired to be. To have now won International Newborn Photographer of the Year is wonderful, and I’m so very proud.”

The judges commented that Cary’s photo stood out from the hundreds of other entries for its originality, plus “its exceptional blend of aesthetic appeal and technical mastery”, praising “the exceptional print quality and seamless integration of the baby onto the saddle”.

Describing how the photo was created, Cary said: “The saddle was photographed on its own, and the baby was photographed separately on a safe, stable surface.

"The two photos were then combined in the post-production stage to make it look as if the baby was sleeping on the saddle. Baby safety is paramount in my studio, and something that I would never compromise on.”

Cary is also accredited in Newborn Safety in Photography – currently the only photographer in Monmouthshire - ensuring that her clients’ bundles of joy are always completely safe.

She said: “Surprisingly, the newborn photography industry isn’t regulated, and with tiny babies it’s crucial to make sure they are safe in every aspect of the shoot.”

As well as winning the overall title, Cary was also awarded a Merit in the Newborn category for a second photo, and two further Merits in the Studio Portrait category for portraits of older babies.