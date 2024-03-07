Gwent Police are asking anyone with more information on the alleged assault that happened in Superbowl, a bowling venue in Friars Walk Shopping Centre, to come forward.

The alleged attack happened on Monday, February 12, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

Gwent Police have launched an appeal following an alleged assault in Newport's Friars Walk. (Image: Gwent Police)

The police have said the men in the photograph could help them with their investigation but are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

They have also said: "Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400050297."