POLICE have launched an appeal to gather more information on an alleged assault, which took place in Newport city centre in February.
Gwent Police are asking anyone with more information on the alleged assault that happened in Superbowl, a bowling venue in Friars Walk Shopping Centre, to come forward.
The alleged attack happened on Monday, February 12, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.
The police have said the men in the photograph could help them with their investigation but are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
They have also said: "Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400050297."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here