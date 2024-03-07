McCauley Morgan, 27, was arrested following the high-speed pursuit through Ebbw Vale during the early hours of Friday, June 9 last summer.

The defendant from Fochriw, Caerphilly was jailed for more than six years at Cardiff Crown Court.

PC Ryan Hagan, Gwent Police's officer in the case, said: “Morgan drove dangerously after spotting a police car on patrol which prompted a pursuit.

“It is more through luck than judgement that no one was injured by his erratic behaviour.

“After initially failing to stop, officers were eventually able to search the car and found a mobile phone which detailed the extent of his criminal enterprises.

“This inspection revealed that Morgan was involved in the supply of cocaine as well as other forms acquisitive crime across parts of the Gwent, South Wales and Avon and Somerset police service areas.

“We know that drug supply often has links into different types of criminal behaviour and it is through significant sentences, like this one, which illustrates that we will bring those responsible before the courts to face justice.

“The public play a vital role in helping us by providing intelligence about drug dealing in their area and we welcome any information from our communities to help us tackle illegal activity.”

Morgan admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, conspiracy to commit fraud, possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possessing criminal property, dangerous driving, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for six years and four months.