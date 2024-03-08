The renowned dietician and the UK's favourite health guru swears that a brisk walk is the key to steady weight loss.

You may have noticed already that the mornings are getting somewhat lighter and they will only continue to do so as we approach the warmer months.

Speaking in his book 'Just One Thing', he advised getting out in the morning within two hours of waking up.

He said raising your heart rate with low-impact exercise early in the day helps to regulate your appetite, which in turn helps with weight loss.

Early walk will help to curb the urge to snack

Not only will a morning walk burn calories, but Dr Mosley also says it will help curb the urge to snack throughout the day.

Writing in Just One Thing, Michael said: "As well as waking you up, bright outdoor light helps to reset your body clock, which in turn helps to regulate hunger, mood, body temperature and all sorts of other important bodily processes."

He added: "Light levels outdoors are at least 10 times brighter than inside your house, and when this light hits sensors at the back of your eyes, this sends messages to a part of your brain called the pituitary gland, ordering it to stop producing the hormone melatonin."

Melatonin is a hormone your body produces to help get you to sleep. Michael recommends walking for at least 30 minutes but says any amount of walking in the morning is better than none.

He said: "As well as exposing you to lots of light, any walk, short, long, fast or slow, will strengthen muscles and bones, reduce joint and muscular pain, burn a few calories and increase energy levels."

Michael says one thing he loves to do is regularly take cold showers for the "short, sharp, shock" they give to the nervous system.

He makes sure to do other exercises every morning, such as press-ups, which he says can strengthen the brain as well as the muscles.