The 48-year-old was talking to a correspondent out in Altrincham following the news that serving MP Michelle Donelan had accused an academic of supporting Hamas.

When Hossain referred to Donelan speaking to the Chancellor she accidentally said "Mr C***" before quickly correcting herself.

The Mirror reports Hossain said in the broadcast: "The Labour leader [Sir Keir Starmer] is the latest to criticise the government for using taxpayers' money to compensate for a minister's mistake after the Science Secretary Michelle Donelan falsely accused an academic of supporting Hamas.

"You spoke to Mr C***," she said, before correcting herself saying: "Mr Hunt, how did he respond to calls for her to resign?"

The clip of Hossain accidentally saying the C-word live on air was shared on social media, with TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan posting the clip with the caption "Oh no".

One person reacted to the clip saying: "Incredible how often this has happened down the years."

Another commented: "6 out of 10 times - this is intentional."

One person made light of the situation, posting: "In fairness, she was correct the first time!!!"

Another agreed, writing: "She’s speaking for the nation".

One more viewer of ITV News joked: "It would be easier if he changed his name."

Bryan added a tweet to his initial post later saying that an apology was made for the slip-up at the end of the bulletin.