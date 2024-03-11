It has been a long time coming, it will now not only link up the Gwent Valleys to Newport, but also Rogerstone and Pye Corner to the city centre.

The Ebbw Vale line is the responsibility of the UK government and where they have shown no interest in properly investing in their responsibilities, Welsh Government have stepped in.

I am tremendously grateful that Welsh Government have listened to my persistent campaigning and for their significant investment.

A great example of collaboration between Welsh Government, Network Rail and Blaenau Gwent Council, this is a great step in the right direction in Newport getting the transport system it deserves.

You can be assured I will continue fighting for better transport links in our city.

After a significant delay, the Cabinet Office finally approved the takeover of Newport Wafer Fab by Vishay Intertechnology.

The semiconductor sector in South Wales has been backed for years by the Welsh Government which recognises its importance to the local and national economy.

Westminster Tories dithering on this, alongside their inaction on the future of Tata steel, demonstrates a shocking disregard for Welsh workers.

I’d like to pay tribute to the Wafer Fab’s Staff Association as throughout this ordeal they have united to leave the UK government in no doubt about the importance of securing the future of the largest semiconductor site in the UK. They are now excited for the next chapter in the plant history.

Our city is receiving more and more positive mentions across many media platforms.

It is fantastic to see hard work and dedication get the recognition it deserves.

This month I was lucky enough to be there for the official launch of the Corn Exchange, Newport’s newest Community Shares Offer.

The night was a sell out and without a doubt the start of something special.

Then followed by the Admiral Newport Half Marathon. For a great cause, St David’s Hospice Care, there was an outstanding turnout with the weather to match.

Newport is the place to be right now, with exciting opportunities and wonderful events happening all the time, including the fantastic International Women’s Day event at the Riverfront, where Newport Women’s Forum officially launched its 2024 bursary, now open for applications: newportwf.wordpress.com

