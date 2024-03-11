The event, which is being sponsored by Eric Couturier representing Utility Warehouse, will take place at the Bisley Suite at Rodney Parade in Newport, starting at 7am.

The Big Breakfast has been a ‘must attend’ for a growing number of businesses in the region.

It provides a great opportunity for businesses of all sizes and sectors to network with other professionals, exchange ideas and learn from each other.

The event will feature facilitated networking sessions, followed by a presentation from Chartered Financial Advisor Matt Bird, of Falco Financial Planning, who will share his insights and expertise on financial planning and wealth management.

Mike Tennant, director of Tennant IP and a Dragons of Newport Business Networking Group committee member, said: "We are delighted to host our first Big Breakfast event of 2024 and encourage businesses from across South Wales to join us.

"All our previous events have been very well attended and provide attendees with the opportunity to meet new contacts, strengthen existing relationships and gain valuable knowledge from our guest speaker. We look forward to seeing you there."

Tickets for the event cost £5 and include a light breakfast and drinks. Tickets can be booked online. Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.