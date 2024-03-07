THE BODY of a man has been found in an outdoor seating area in Cardiff city centre.
South Wales Police issued the following statement: "South Wales Police can confirm the sudden death of a man who was found in an outdoor seating area of Mill Lane at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 6).
"His death is not being treated at suspicious at this time.
"However, an investigation is on-going to establish the cause and circumstances of how he died."
Investigations are still ongoing and anyone with more information is asking to contact South Wales Police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here