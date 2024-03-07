THE BODY of a man has been found in an outdoor seating area in Cardiff city centre.

South Wales Police issued the following statement: "South Wales Police can confirm the sudden death of a man who was found in an outdoor seating area of Mill Lane at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 6).

"His death is not being treated at suspicious at this time.

South Wales Argus: A body was found in an outdoor seating area in Cardiff City Centre.A body was found in an outdoor seating area in Cardiff City Centre. (Image: Google Maps)

"However, an investigation is on-going to establish the cause and circumstances of how he died."

Investigations are still ongoing and anyone with more information is asking to contact South Wales Police.