South Wales Police issued the following statement: "South Wales Police can confirm the sudden death of a man who was found in an outdoor seating area of Mill Lane at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 6).

"His death is not being treated at suspicious at this time.

A body was found in an outdoor seating area in Cardiff City Centre. (Image: Google Maps)

"However, an investigation is on-going to establish the cause and circumstances of how he died."

Investigations are still ongoing and anyone with more information is asking to contact South Wales Police.