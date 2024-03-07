The budget store, crowned one of the UK’s cheapest supermarkets according to consumer champion, Which?, opened the shop on Albany Street near the Crindau Industrial Estate at 8.00am on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The store will be run by manager Mark James, along with 40 colleagues from the local community.

Outside the new Aldi store on Albany Street. (Image: Newsquest)

Mr James said this of the first day: "It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Crindau Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

This branch is the company's third in Newport, joining sites on Spytty Road and Barrack Hill on Shaftesbury Street (although the Shaftesbury Street site was rumoured to have moved to Albany Street).

Store Manager Mark James said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Newport. (Image: Aldi UK)

The Shaftesbury Street site still seems to be open, as they are taking job applications for store assistants.

The Argus visited the new Aldi shop and were greeted by well-stocked and wider than the usual aisles, while shoppers took in the new site and stock.

Team GB Bronze medallist Sarah Jones gave away bags of free fresh fruit and veg from Aldi's 'Super 6' range to the first 30 customers in the queue as the shop opened.

Team GB star Sarah Jones opened the store in Newport together with pupils from Crindau Primary School. (Image: Aldi UK)

After this, the bronze medallist gave an inspirational assembly to the children of Crindau Primary School to urge them to eat fresh as part of the supermarket's initiative called 'Get Set to Eat Fresh'.

Ms Jones said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Crindau Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Team GB star Sarah Jones opened the store in Newport together with pupils from Crindau Primary School and the staff at Aldi on Albany Street. (Image: Aldi UK)

This scheme has encouraged more than 2.6 million school children between 5 to 14 to learn more about the health benefits of cooking fresh food with their families.

The Albany Street Aldi is calling on local charities and food banks in Newport to register with Neighbourly, in the hopes of providing excess food and perishable products to those in need in the local community. This might include fruit, vegetables and bakery items, seven days a week.

Charities can email Aldi's dedicated email address at: aldi@neighbourly.com.





The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of health & beauty products.

The new store is located on Crindau Gateway, Albany Street, Newport, NP20 5NJ, and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 08:00 -22:00

Sunday: 10:00 -16:00

Have you spotted any new and unusual items at this Aldi store?