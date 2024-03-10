A MAN and boy from Newport are set to go on trial after they pleaded not guilty to allegations of dealing cocaine in the city.
Ethan Berry, 20, and the 17-year-old child, who cannot be named because of his age, denied possession with intent to supply the class A drug and possession of criminal property.
They are accused of doing so on January 25, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The defendants are due to face a jury on June 12.
Their trial is expected to last between three and four days.
Berry, of Ailesbury Street, Newport was granted conditional bail and the teenager was remanded into local authority accommodation.
