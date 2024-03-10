Natasha Asghar, the MS for South Wales East picked up the gong at the 2024 Political and Public Life Awards in the House of Commons yesterday, March 7.

Born in Newport, Ms Asghar made history as the first woman of colour to be elected to the Senedd in 2021.

As shadow transport minister, Ms Asghar has been a leading opponent of the Welsh Government's new default speed limit which came into effect on Welsh roads last September.

A record number of people, around 470,000 at the time of publication, have signed a Senedd petition to “rescind and remove” the legislation.

Ms Asghar is the shadow transport minister in the Senedd (Image: Supplied)

Ms Asghar argues the policy, which has cost the government more than £32 million to implement, hampers people’s everyday journeys, emergency service responses and has an adverse effect on the Welsh economy.

Ministers say the financial costs will be “outweighed” by savings from a reduction in serious road accidents.

READ MORE: 20mph review panel includes chair of government task force

“I am deeply honoured to have won this prestigious award and I must say a huge thank you to everyone who nominated and supported me,” Ms Asghar said.

“However, this award isn’t just about me. It’s about the thousands of residents across Wales who are standing up, making their voices heard and fighting with me to have this policy spiked.

“This is just as much their award, recognising the amazing work they too have been doing and I am accepting this award on behalf of each and every single one of them. I could not have done it without them.

“Believe me, this is just the beginning, and I will continue to do all I can to have this costly blanket 20mph speed limit policy thrown out for good.

“Call me an optimist, but I hope Labour ministers in Cardiff will finally come to their senses and stop their incessant war on motorists.”