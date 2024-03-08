Warren’s Gatland side will be hoping to bag their first win of the Six Nations campaign after three losses in their first three games.

The visitors, who won the championship in 2022, have so far only claimed victory over Scotland, having drawn to minnows Italy in the first round and tasting defeat against unbeaten Ireland.

Wales are winless in their first three games of the Six Nations campaign (Credit: Mike Egerton/PA)

GWR will operate 27 trains to Cardiff before the 3pm kick-off on Sunday, March 10, equating to five additional services for around 2,600 extra seats on top of the usual timetable.

A further 25 trains will carry fans home, equating to five additional trains for around 3,000 extra seats.

READ MORE: Dragons star Elliot Dee to win 50th Wales cap against France

As was the case for the Wales v Scotland fixture last month, eastbound supporters travelling towards Newport will be asked to queue on Central Square, rather than the Riverside Car Park.

GWR operations director Richard Rowland said: “We are pleased to once again be able to support travel to and from the Principality Stadium; however customers are advised that trains immediately before and after the match will be really busy, and a queuing system will be in place at the station.

“We would encourage customers to check journey times and allow sufficient time to board trains safely.”

Transport for Wales Head of Performance, Adam Terry, said: “We’ll be providing as much capacity as possible on services in and out of Cardiff before and after the game, but we’d advise all customers to plan their journeys careful, leave plenty of time to travel and check for the latest updates throughout the day using our website or our award-winning mobile app.

“Our major events team work incredibly hard to ensure everyone gets into Cardiff and home again safely and we’d like to thank our customers in advance for their patience towards our staff and their fellow passengers during another busy weekend on the rail network.”