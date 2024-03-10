Welsh ICE says it will offer flexible 28-day leases in a bid to “inject vitality” into the town’s business landscape and give craft traders the chance to “test-trade” in a prominent location.

The initiative aims to give entrepreneurs a stepping stone so they can gauge market demand and scale their operations accordingly.

The company says rates for the pop-up shops will be significantly discounted.

Tomas Phillips, head of commercial development at Welsh ICE, said: “We are thrilled to be offering this initiative and are passionate about supporting businesses in Caerphilly.

“The pop-up shop opportunities represent a tangible way for us to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the local economy.”

'Delighted'





Since its inception in 2012, Welsh ICE has supported thousands of businesses with educational courses, workshops and coworking spaces.

In addition to the pop-up shops, the company plans to use Ffos Caerffili for business networking sessions and support fairs.

Collaborating with Caerphilly Borough County Council, they have also provided £450,000 worth of business support through the UK Government’s levelling up funds.

Councillor Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for prosperity and regeneration and deputy council leader, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to secure Welsh ICE as a new tenant at Ffos Caerffli.

Welsh ICE will also hold networking sessions and support fairs at Ffos Caerffili (Image: Supplied)

“Welsh ICE have a proven record of supporting businesses on their journey and this matches our focus on developing the private sector in our town centres. This is great news for the business community.”

Ffos Caerffili opens on Friday, March 15, after hopes to open in November and January were dashed.

A number of market traders have already been named, including Californian and Mexican street food sellers Bab Haus, Cardiff favourite Bao Selecta and coffee venture Two Shot Social.

Caerphilly's own Up Market Family Butchers will also be setting up a fishmongers at the site.

Mr Pritchard said: "A number of difficult challenges have been overcome to develop Ffos Caerffili, but I am pleased that an official opening date has now been set.

"This development will create 40 to 50 jobs, will add footfall to the town and provide a whole new experience for people coming to Caerphilly."

The scheme has been supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For traders interested in participating in the Welsh ICE pop-up shop initiative, email rachel@welshice.org or visit https://welshice.org/popup