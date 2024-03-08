The GMB presenter returned to TV screens in February after more than a month off following the death of her husband Derek Draper at the age of 66 following a battle with long Covid.

But this week Garraway has stepped back from presenting duties on GMB and Smooth Radio once again due to illness.

Kate Garraway pulls out of GMB and Smooth Radio hosting roles due to illness

Garraway was forced to leave her radio show on Smooth on Wednesday (March 6) after just 30 minutes, according to The Sun, being replaced by Tina Hobley.

Hobley informed fans Garraway had to leave because she had lost her voice.

The GMB presenter was absent from her show on Smooth Radio again on Thursday (March 7) with Hobley once again filling in.

She posted on Instagram a photo of her in the studio with the comment: "Keeping the records spinning for @kategarraway (two love heart emojis) this morning @smoothradio."

Commenting on Garraway's absence, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) said: "Heyyy @TinaHobley for a moment I thought the APP had a problem...Nice to have you sit in for KG. She needs voice rest."

Garraway also missed her usual Thursday slot on GMB being replaced yesterday (March 7) by Ranvir Singh, who hosted alongside Richard Madeley.

Viewers took to social media to issue well wishes to Garraway on her absence.

One GMB viewer, posting on X, said: "Missing @kategarraway on @gmb Hope ur feeling better soon xx."

Kate Garraway still missing from Good Morning Britain

Garraway was still absent from GMB on Friday (March 8) with Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray hosting the show.

It appears she was set to host the show after former Secretary of State for the Home Department, Jacqui Smith, posted on X she was looking forward to appearing on Friday's GMB episode with Ray and Garraway.

Smith's post read: "Last week I was exploring the tip of India and climbing a coconut palm. This morning I’ve bounced out of bed to be with @IainDale @kategarraway and @adilray on @GMB Of course I’m pleased to be back."

Viewers were quick to point out Garraway's absence from GMB following the former Secretary of State for the Home Department post.

One person said: "It's Charlotte and Adil not Kate on GMB this morning."

RECOMMENDED READING:

While others passed on messages of support to Garraway, hoping to see her back on the air soon.

A fan on X commented: "It’s not Kate she’s still ill x have a good one @kategarraway hope you’re better soon xx."

You can watch Good Morning Britain weekdays between 6am and 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.