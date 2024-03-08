13 famous faces entered the house including Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin and Coronation Street’s Colson Smith.

But it’s the Princess of Wales’s uncle Gary Goldsmith and reality TV star Lauren Simon who are the first housemates at risk of being eliminated by the public.

Businessman Gary had already been put up for eviction by former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne as part of her “secret mission” earlier in the week.

The results are in...



Lauren received the most nominations from her fellow Housemates, while Gary got put up by Sharon's killer nomination.



Meaning they will both face the public vote #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RaDfzvfJbZ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

During Thursday’s episode (March 7), it was revealed that The Real Housewives Of Cheshire favourite Lauren received the most nominations from her fellow housemates after they had to pick two people each.

If you’re wondering how you can vote ahead of the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction, this is all you need to know, including a new change.

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best recently took to the Celebrity Big Brother X, formerly Twitter, account to announce fans will now vote for their favourites instead of the person they’d like to evict.

How to vote on ITV Celebrity Big Brother

You can vote on Celebrity Big Brother to save your favourite by going to the ‘Vote' tab in the app and tapping the ‘Vote Now’ button which will then take you to the online vote when it is open.

Viewers can also vote by visiting itv.com/vote in a web browser and then selecting the show ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

ITV explains: “For the best experience we advise doing this on your mobile phone but you can also use a tablet or computer.

“The first time you want to place a vote, you will need to verify your mobile number (even if you are using a tablet or computer).

“To do this, click/tap ‘verify your mobile’, and enter your UK mobile number.

“Once you receive the passcode (you will receive this via a free text message), enter it on the website. When a vote is open it will automatically appear on the website.”

Want to know how many votes you will get? Each mobile number will receive five votes per voting event - a voting event is classed as one complete vote.

You can find out more information about voting on Celebrity Big Brother on the ITV Voting FAQs website.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.