Deputy police and crime commissioner (PCC) Eleri Thomas cited the figure in evidence to the Welsh Affairs Committee in Westminster.

Ms Thomas appeared before the committee on November 8, 2023, alongside Wales’ three other PCCs.

On November 22, committee chair Stephen Crabb MP asked for further information on the steps being taken by Gwent Police to improve parts of its performance and tackle misconduct within its ranks.

Ms Thomas, writing on behalf of PCC Jeff Cuthbert, did not respond until February 26.

The Argus understands Mr Cuthbert has faced personal health issues during this time.

The PCC will not stand for re-election on May 2. The Labour Party’s candidate to succeed him, Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, launched her campaign at the Corn Exchange last week.

Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd is the Labour candidate to succeed Mr Cuthbert as PCC (Image: Sam Portillo)

Commissioners are elected officials responsible for setting policing and crime plans, fixing budgets and appointing and dismissing the force’s chief constable.

Ms Thomas said Mr Crabb’s line of questioning about misconduct was “understandable” given a number of “high-profile matters” over recent years, adding: “You will be aware that Gwent has had its own issues.”

She said all employees had received a “direct message” from leaders and supervisors about the professional behaviour expected of them, and know they are expected to “stand up” against anyone who breaches those standards.

'Positive'





A recent survey found 90 per cent of Gwent Police employees would speak up to identify these breaches. A similar proportion (88 per cent) said they “empowered” to challenge inappropriate behaviour.

Ms Thomas said the “positive indicators align with the PCC and Chief Constable’s [Pam Kelly] joint commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct”.

The force are also developing an improvement plan with steps to tackle “cultural challenges” they believe may contribute to misconduct problems.

“Whilst there has been a keen focus on Culture and Misconduct, the PCC remains of the view that the vast majority of police officers and staff have been as disappointed and frustrated as he has been that their reputation has been called into question as a result of the actions of a few," Ms Thomas said.

'Commitment'





Gwent Police say they are "grateful" to the deputy PCC for highlighting their "robust approach" to the cultural challenges.

“The Chief Constable, supported by senior officers, has made her expectations abundantly clear so that our officers and staff absolutely know that we will not tolerate poor behaviour," a spokesperson said.

“We’ve carried out a significant amount of work internally to make this position clear to colleagues. Over 90 per cent of our staff survey respondents confirmed that they know they must speak up about poor conduct which is extremely positive.

Gwent Police said their staff survey was 'extremely positive'

“This is supported by independent HMIC [His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary] inspectors echoing these sentiments in their 2022 inspection report.

“Calling out poor behaviour, especially in hierarchical organisations such as policing, can be difficult for more junior colleagues, therefore having 88 per cent of staff who responded to an internal survey indicating they feel empowered to challenge inappropriate behaviour is evidence that the work we are carrying out is supporting colleagues to make the right call.

“It can be uncomfortable for the public and those already upholding high standards within our service to see continuing cases of misconduct emerge, but we will continue to deliver on our commitment to remove individuals from this organisation whose unacceptable behaviour lets every committed and hardworking member of Gwent Police and our community down."