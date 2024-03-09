JOEL O’BRIEN, 20, of Mole Close, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning them actual bodily harm on April 2, 2023.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEWIS SIMS, 27, of Cwmavon Road, Abersychan, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of an emergency worker on April 13, 2023.

ALAN JOHN BANN, 50, of Victoria Road, Cwmfields, Pontypool must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on August 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

RAY BISHOP, 52, of High Street, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHANIE PEARCE, 40, of St Bride's Road, St Brides Netherwent, Caldicot must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on August 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RODDY CRANE, 63, of Bryn Owain, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £584 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Greenway on the Bedwas Industrial Estate on August 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JAMIE DIX, 23, of St Mary Street, Risca must pay £100 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

WILLIAM UNDERWOOD, 29, of Woolpitch Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

STEPHEN HARRIS, 73, of Bassaleg Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Bassaleg Road on August 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTIAN WAYNE HILLIER, 45, of The Grove, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVE DENNIS LAWTON, 42, of Bryn Dolwen, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport on August 2, 2023.

ANTHONY MEAD, 44, of Clark Quarry Road, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £283 in a fine, surcharge and costs for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A468 on July 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.