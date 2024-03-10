CEO Phillip Middleton and chairman Dr Peter Marshell, Market Arcade committee members, bought units within the arcade in 1999.

Mr Middleton said: "A lot of people, including ourselves, have very fond memories of this place."

Market Arcade committee members Dr Peter Marshell (left) and Phillip Middleton (right). (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Middleton and Dr Marshell add that the committee "wants to work with Newport City Council to bring in more independent retailers who will take advantage of the low retail unit prices to make Market Arcade a thriving place with a high footfall."

The Victorian grade II listed structure is Newport’s oldest surviving arcade, the second oldest in Wales and the 13th oldest in the UK.



Phillip Middleton and Peter Marshell have been overseeing the work on the upstairs units, ready for traders to lease. (Image: Newsquest)

Although the restoration works on Market Arcade were due to be completed in 2021, Phillip Middleton explains that "time and care have been taken to source heritage materials and sustainable, Welsh items".

Mr Middleton and Dr Marshell explain that this includes the green paint and wall tiles, which were sourced for the project to give it a 'timeless elegance'.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council added: "The project, which began in 2018, has involved external and internal refurbishments to improve the appearance while retaining the historic character of this link between High Street and Market Street.

Mr Middleton and Dr Marshell said: We have high aspirations for the place and can see small but high value shops here. (Image: Newsquest)

"The council’s aspiration is to see Market Arcade become as vibrant and popular as other examples of successful arcades elsewhere.

"We will continue working with the arcade owners as they seek to attract new tenants and keep the arcade in good condition for new and existing businesses."

A floor plan and layout of the Market Arcade. (Image: Market Arcade committee)

Currently one of the ground floor units costs £55 per week while the upstairs units are priced at £25 per week.

The committee members explained that they have "high aspirations" for the Market Arcade to flourish once again.

They envision "chocolatiers, barbers, mobile phone shops, jewellers, ice cream parlours and skincare specialists" operating from the site. Essentially, small but high value shops.

An upstairs unit which can be turned into an office or co-working space. (Image: Newsquest)

However they are cautious not to allow alcohol or vaping vendors into the units or allow it to become a storage facility for businesses, which would depreciate the heritage of the site.

The council's spokesperson added: "The transformation of the Market Arcade would not have been possible without the generous support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, CADW and Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund.

Many of the units in the Market Arcade are currently empty but Mr Middleton and Dr Marshell are hopeful that independent traders will move in and help the site flourish again. (Image: Newsquest)

"Plaques have been installed at either end of the Arcade to mark this support."

The new golden plaque has been placed at the entrance to the Market Arcade, signalling the coming of a new era for the heritage site.

A new golden plaque was placed at the entrance to the Market Arcade on Thursday, March 7. (Image: Newsquest)

The regeneration project is due to end in April 2024.