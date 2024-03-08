Mary Keir, marked the milestone at Awel Tywi Residential Home, where she has been a resident for 12 years.

Mary, surrounded by friends and family including son Robert and daufghter-in-law Sian, enjoyed a roast dinner, sherry trifle, and an evening buffet.

Robert and Sian said: "Mary, our mother and mother-in-law still has a great will and determination.

"She has received fantastic care at Awel Tywi and we really appreciate everything that the amazing staff do for her every day".

Ysgol Ffairfach pupils and Dinefwr Male Voice Choir joined the birthday festivities, entertaining the residents of Awel Tywi with a musical performance.

Mary, a former ward sister and district nurse, continues an active lifestyle at Awel Tywi where she participates in various activities and continues to assist other residents.

Her penchant for music, specifically the piano, is an enduring passion.

Councillor Jane Tremlett, Carmarthenshire County Council cabinet member for health and social services, recognised Mary's milestone expressing: "Happy 112th Birthday wishes to Mary.

"My thanks also to our fantastic team of carers at Awel Tywi for delivering excellent care to Mary as well as all of the home’s residents".