CURTIS SHIERS, 28, of Thames Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £165 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road on August 4, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAMRIN EVE JOSEPH, 24, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £249 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bassaleg Road on August 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS MCKENZIE, 36, of Moor Street, Chepstow was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on February 25.

He must pay £85 costs.

NATASHA MELLY, 41, of Willow Lane, Caerphilly must pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on Newport Road, Trethomas on August 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LANCE HARVEY HAMER, 31, of Arial Street, Six Bells, Abertillery was fined £40 after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

FLORIN AUGUSTIN POP, 72, of Lilleshall Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Chepstow Road on August 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLAIRE PORTER, 61, of The Mews, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on August 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHERYL ROBSON, 79, of Garden Suburbs, Pontywaun, Caerphilly must pay £165 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 on Commercial Road, Abercarn on August 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID JOHN EVANS, 50, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATHRYN ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, 46, of Keble Court, Machen, Caerphilly was fined £60 after she admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

MOHAMMED IMRAN KHAN, 34, of Oliphant Circle, Newport must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

MARLON TEAKEL, 27, of Lydney Road, Southmead, Bristol must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Aragon Street, Newport on August 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL OAKLEY, 58, of Princes Orchard, Peterchurch, Herefordshire Bristol must pay £165 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4042 in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on August 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KANE GOODMAN, 49, of Chakeshill Close, Brentry, Bristol must pay £294 in a fine, surcharge and costs for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on High Cross Road on August 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.