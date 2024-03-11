MICHAEL HORTON, 19, of Bideford Close, Newport must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to stealing a steamer and iron from Currys on February 27.

SAMMY JONES, 31, of Union Street, Tredegar was fined £160 after pleading guilty to causing £2,000 worth of criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta car belonging to TJ Brown & Sons Funeral Directors in Brynmawr and possession of diazepam in Ebbw Vale on November 3, 2021.

There was no compensation order because there were "insufficient details provided by the prosecutor".

LEE MILES, 52, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,297 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX HUGHES, 33, of Plas Trosnant, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to stalking and assault by beating between September 5, 2023 and February 1.

He has to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN PAUL WOOKEY, 31, of Spring Bank, Abertillery must pay £100 in a fine and costs for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Bournville Road, Blaina on August 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA JONES, 41, of Plas Derwen, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN ROBERT CLARKE, 36, of Darent Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ABIGAIL WRIGHT, 45, of Hillside, Abergavenny must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent on August 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE JAMES FURY, 39, of Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 33mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent on August 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

HEATHER JONES, 60, of Devauden Road, St Arvans, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DONNA REES, 45, of Birch Crescent, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport on August 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL WILLIAM ATKINSON, 57, of High Street, Newbridge must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road, Newport on August 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEFAN BURLAN, 28, of South Market Street, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on August 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK HARRIES CRANTON, 58, of Western Avenue, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bassaleg Road on August 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALAN DAVIES, 62, of Usk View, Govilon, near Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANN CHRISTINE THOMAS, 61, of Annesley Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and costs for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on August 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.