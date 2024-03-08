Indrit Neziri, 24, and Sardi Hasani, 30, were arrested after Gwent Police dismantled a "large-scale cannabis factory" in Newport last Christmas.

The Albanians, both of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug at the 2,000-capacity venue on Clarence Place on December 29, 2023.

Judge Paul Hopkins KC told the defendants at Cardiff Crown Court: “Each of you has pleaded guilty today to a very serious charge.

“Sentence is going to be adjourned.

“Between now and then, you will be served with the relevant deportation notice."

The judged added: “All sentence options are open, including a substantial immediate custodial sentence.

“Sentence will be imposed upon each of you on April 5 this year.

“Between now and then, you will both be remanded in custody.

“Yes, that is all, you may go down.”

At the time of their arrests, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a commercial property in Clarence Place, Newport, at around 11am on Friday, December 29.

"A large-scale cannabis factory was discovered."

Chief Inspector Hannah Welti said: “Officers continue to be in the area carrying out inquiries and overseeing the dismantling of the cultivation.

"Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps prevent a vicious cycle of crime and disrupts the source of the operations."

She added: "This stops plants from being sold into our communities and the profits are prevented from going on to fund other crime.

"The public play an important role in providing information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch.”

Newport Council revoked the licence for The Neon in January after police raised concerns it was “associated with serious crime”.