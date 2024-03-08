O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio announced in March 2023 that he had died "unexpectedly but peacefully" at the age of 67.

The broadcaster, with the alter ego - Lily Savage, featured in a number of TV shows throughout his career including the likes of Blankety Blank, The Paul O'Grady Show, and For the Love of Dogs.

ITV to air Paul O'Grady's final TV project and documentary - see when to watch

Fans will soon be able to see O'Grady on the small screen once again as ITV gets set air a feature-length documentary on his life as well as his final TV project.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage is a new 90-minute documentary that will air on ITV1 to mark O'Grady's passing.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage will air on ITV in the coming weeks and marks one year since Paul O'Grady's death. (Image: PA)

The documentary will tell the story of the national treasure through the prism of his famous creation, Lily Savage - an underground cabaret star who took mainstream telly by storm, against all the odds, according to The Mirror.

It is set to feature interviews and personal accounts from his close family and friends including for the first time his daughter Sharyn Mousley.

It will also include interviews with the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Jools Holland, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Controller of Factual at ITV, Jo Clinton-Davis, speaking to The Mirror said: “This blue chip feature-length documentary reveals the little known biography of Paul's alter ego Lily - from her birth in the docks of Liverpool to her mysterious 'death' on mainstream TV.

"Set against the background of social and political change and upheaval, it features Paul's own voice and those who were closest to him - including his daughter Sharyn. This is a layered and richly entertaining tribute to the wonderful Paul O Grady.”

O'Grady’s final TV project - Great Elephant Adventure - will also air for the first time on ITV1 in the coming weeks.

He was in Thailand filming for the show back in 2022 and recorded the voiceover early in 2023 just weeks before his death, reported The Mirror.

Great Elephant Adventure is a two-part series that sees O'Grady travel through Thailand and Laos "to celebrate the wonderful work done by elephant conservation centres to rescue, rehabilitate and protect these most majestic, but vulnerable, of animals", the news outlet said.

Executive Producer at makers Silver Star, Clare Barton, said: “It was an honour and a privilege to make Paul’s final TV project with him out in SE Asia, coupled with the opportunity to pay tribute to him with a deep dive into the life of his most famous creation - Lily Savage.

"It has been very emotional and moving to interview the people who knew him best and to delve into the golden archive of Paul in his absolute prime.”

An official date and time is yet to be revealed as to when Great Elephant Adventure and The Life and Death of Lily Savage will air on ITV, but The Mirror reported they will hit TV screens "this Easter".