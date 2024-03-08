POLICE are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted as she left a Gwent railway station.
British Transport Police are investigating a sexual assault on the Cardiff platform at Chepstow station and are appealing to a potential witness to come forward.
On Monday (4 March) a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked down the steps of the footbridge with her bike at around 11.15am.
Officers are appealing to a man who intervened and challenged the suspect as he harassed the woman.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 295 of 4 March.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
