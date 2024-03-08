Gwent Police believe Stephen Merret, 51, may be travelling towards Aberystwyth.

He was last seen at Caldicot rail station at around 11.20am yesterday, Thursday, March 7.

He is around 5ft 7in tall and bald and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, camouflage trousers, Dr. Martens boots and a bucket hat.

He was also carrying a small camouflage rucksack at the time.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting reference number 2400077803.

"Stephen is also urged to get in touch with us."