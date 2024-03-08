The bridge between Usk Way and Millennium Walk, which officially opened 18 years ago, has been under the council’s remit since 2015.

The prominent structure, which gives thousands of sport fans a route from the city centre to Rodney Parade, has not been re-painted in this time.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request from Conservative campaigner Michael Enea, the council said the bridge was due a “painting programme” in the first three months of 2024.

The bridge was due to be repainted in the first three months of 2024 (Image: Michael Enea)

This has, however, been pushed back until April, May or June.

Mr Enea took photos of the bridge showing a “thick layer of black dirt and soot”, slamming the overall appearance as a “shambles”.

Newport Conservative leader Cllr Matthew Evans MBE commented: “The Usk Way walkover bridge is a prominent landmark in the city centre and I find it unbelievable it hasn’t been given a lick of paint in nine years, possibly longer.

READ MORE: Newport City Footbridge nears decade without 'lick of paint'

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it hasn’t been painted at all since it opened in 2006.

“First impressions count. Thousands of football and rugby supporters travel from all over to visit our great city.

“When they walk over the bridge to Rodney Parade, what must they think? Dirty? Grubby? Filthy? Newport Labour need to get the basics right.”

'Committed'





The council told the Argus it deep cleaned the bridge in April 2018 and undertook “major” maintenance last year to reduce the deck board’s noise level.

A spokesperson said: “We have also recently completed a principal inspection of the bridge. This has informed our cleaning and painting plans for the bridge, with this work already scheduled to take place in the spring.

“The bridge was last deep cleaned in April 2018.

“The council is committed to investing more money into maintenance. As part of the proposals for our 2024/25 budget, councillors agreed to a cabinet recommendation to increase investment into our highways and property assets maintenance budget by an additional £700,000.”