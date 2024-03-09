Amanda Reynolds, together with other members of the 'Save the Six Bells' committee, has created a business plan to save the building from being turned into housing with the group asking residents for help to turn it into a community hub for all.

Ms Reynolds said: "Covid brought home that there was no place for us to go and gather as a community. So we started getting the ball rolling even though it has been a slow progress."

The Six Bells Inn has been derelict for six years. (Image: Google Maps)

The owner of the property, who previously wanted to turn the land into a housing development, has put the pub on the market recently. Interested buyers like the 'Save the Six Bells' group are hoping to collect enough money through shareholders, donations and fundraising, to buy the property so that they can convert it into a community hub.

Ms Reynolds added: "We need to move quickly. So the event last night was to say, if we get to a point where we come to an agreement, that's enough."

Community Engagement Event

An event was held on Thursday, March 7, to gauge how interested the local and wider community are to help with the refurbishment.

Ms Reynolds claims the response from the community was "really positive", as attendees asked important and realistic questions about the logistics and challenges that the project would face.

Residents were asked if they would pledge to be a part of the project and / or become share holders.

The fundraising is an important part of this project and Ms Reynolds estimates the group would need at least £750,000.

Summer fayre fundraiser which included craft stalls, children's activities, food and ice cream. Ruth Jones MP was in attendance. (Image: Save the Six Bells)

However she has stressed that they need "help to drive the project forward" in the form of legal, financial and project management experts.

Ms Reynolds said: "We're a bunch of local residents who have all got full -time jobs and families so it's been a lot of work so far but the hard work is yet to start right."

Summer fayre fundraiser which included craft stalls, children's activities, food and ice cream, (Image: Save the Six Bells)

Importance of Project

Amanda Reynolds said the project is important to her and others in the local community because "this is about creating a community hub".

She added: "it's having that pub that's serving amazing local food but it's also having a daytime café where people can come and congregate and be a community together again, serving the kind of Gwent levels and the walkers and the dog walkers and the cyclists that really love this area."

Picture outside the Six Bells. Pictured here are members of the steering group as well as supporters including Amanda Reynolds, Lee Colvin, Helen Colvin, Ruth Winstanley, Holly Tomlinson, Rhoswen Hailwood. (Image: Save the Six Bells)

The 'Save the Six Bells' committee has been working to save the Six Bells Inn in Peterstone for the past 18 months, although the pub has been closed since 2018.

The meeting can be viewed via the 'Save the Six Bells' Facebook page, or through the video above.

Residents that want to get involved with the project can contact the 'Save the Six Bells' team to get a share offer and pledge letter.