A Gwent Police statement said: “We're appealing for your help to find Lily Rizzo, 14, who was last seen in the Cwmbran area at around 3.10pm on Wednesday 6 March.

“Lily, from the Thornhill area of Cwmbran, is around 5ft 3" tall, of slim build with light brown/blonde shoulder length dyed hair.

“She was wearing a black padded jacket, a black t-shirt, grey leggings and black Converse hi-top trainers.

“Lily also has links to Newport, Abertillery, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Burry Port and Birmingham.

“If you have any information on Lily’s whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with log reference 2400076395.

“Lily is also urged to get in touch with us.”