Leading the charge will be Suzanne Packer who takes the role of Annie, alongside Nia Roberts who will portray Elizabeth.

The play, penned by this year's Sherman Theatre’s Unheard Voices artist development programme alumnus, Azuka Oforka, is a historical drama tackling Wales' colonial history.

On the announcement, Azuka said: "I feel incredibly privileged and excited to be working with such a talented group of women.

"This feels like a creative sisterhood joining forces to shine a powerful light on this important part of HER-story."

The story unfolds in the Llanrumney sugar plantation in Jamaica in 1765, where two women, Cerys and her mother Annie, are enslaved by the wealthy Morgan family from Wales.

The play will be directed by Patricia Logue and designed by Stella-Jane Odoemelam.

Further casting announcements are expected in the upcoming weeks.

The production is set to run from May 16 to June 1, 2024, at Sherman Theatre with a BSL interpreted performance on May 30.