The city council’s planning committee granted permission on Wednesday (March 8) for the redevelopment of a commercial site between Queens Hill and Factory Road.

The project will comprise 51% affordable housing and 49% to be advertised on the open market.

As part of the planning permission, the developer will provide funding for upgrades to local leisure facilities.

In a report to the committee, council planning officers said the redevelopment of the brownfield site would “provide much needed affordable housing to serve the residents of Newport”.

The report noted some neighbours had complained about the plans, however.

Their objections centred on traffic concerns and the appearance of the apartments.

But during the meeting, council planning officer Jacob Cooke told committee members the new building would “blend into” its surroundings.

The construction work for the new homes will also mean 44 trees are chopped down, but Mr Cooke said they were deemed of “low value” and the council was not seeking extra planting to compensate for their loss.

Of the three Allt-yr-yn ward representatives, Conservative councillors Matthew Evans and David Fouweather lodged objections, based on pressure on the road network and “insufficient” parking.

Labour councillor Pat Drewett said the development should hinge on a so-called Section 106 agreement with the applicant, to guarantee funding for “amenity projects for the benefit of the local community”.

In granting their unanimous approval for the development, subject to conditions, members of the planning committee agreed to back a Section 106 agreement that will see the developer contribute £52,000 “toward upgrading and maintaining off-site play provision at Sorrell Drive and/or Glasllwch play area”.