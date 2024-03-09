Gareth Price, 47, from Tredegar was handed a suspended prison term for his vile collection after he appeared for sentence at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

He admitted three counts of possession of an indecent photograph of a child, four counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image and one count of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

There were 245 indecent images of children with 137 at category A, the most serious kind, 67 at category B and 41 at category C.

The category A images were made up of 135 moving images and two stills, the category B 56 moving images and 11 stills and category C 14 moving images and 27 stills.

Paedophile Price had 28 prohibited images of children.

The extreme pornographic images showed “sexual interference with a corpse” as well as those “portraying an act likely to result in serious injury to a person's private parts, sexual assault by penetration and a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead animal”.

The offences took place between February 27, 2021 and June 23, 2022.

It was heard in mitigation that he had pleaded guilty to all the offences against him.

Judge Carl Harrison jailed Price for 20 months, suspended for 24 months.

The defendant must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years and he was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Price has to pay to £510 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.