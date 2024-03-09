She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support farming to address climate change, the nature emergency, and ensure food production for future generations.

The minister said: "I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part in this consultation, or attended one of our roadshows.

"Every response to the consultation will be carefully considered.

"There are many examples of the very highest standards of farming and food production in Wales, and we believe that we must support more farmers to achieve those high standards to ensure a sustainable future for our rural communities and our nation as a whole."

She also said: "Our aim is to secure a successful future for Wales and for our farmers. We want them to continue producing food sustainably into the future, in ways that we know many farmers already practice right across Wales."

The minister assured respondents that every consultation response and issues raised at the 10 Welsh Government Roadshow events will be properly reviewed, with analysis published later in the spring.